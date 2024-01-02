CashBackPro Price Up 2.3% This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $471.24 million and approximately $981,480.30 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00010146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,558.30 or 1.00048365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011398 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00199106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00019194 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.60955007 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,018,276.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

