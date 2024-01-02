CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. CBIZ has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $63.12.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 482,779 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

