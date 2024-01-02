Celestia (TIA) One Day Volume Reaches $311.54 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $13.87 or 0.00030469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $311.54 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 399.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,013,589,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,632,569 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,013,589,041.095842 with 154,632,568.845842 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.32858676 USD and is up 12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $261,170,287.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

