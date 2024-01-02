Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGAU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.00. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 3,032,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after buying an additional 2,298,750 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $9,363,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,621,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

