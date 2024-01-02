Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,218 shares during the period. IDEX makes up 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $90,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 38,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

