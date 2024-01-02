Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $98.10 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,172 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up about 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of CMS Energy worth $98,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

CMS traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

