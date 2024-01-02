Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,644 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Eastman Chemical worth $46,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

