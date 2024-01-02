Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160,183 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $53,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.59. 759,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

