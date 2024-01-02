Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 77,600 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $77,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.92. 305,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

