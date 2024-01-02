Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,050 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

COLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. 110,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

