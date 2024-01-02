Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,940 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Teradyne worth $48,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.6 %

TER stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,344. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

