Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 11,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 51,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

