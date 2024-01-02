Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Check-Cap Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,992. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

