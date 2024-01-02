Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,380 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises 2.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Chesapeake Energy worth $130,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 262,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

