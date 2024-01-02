Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

