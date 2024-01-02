China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,329,400 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 2,599,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,658.8 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

CHEAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

