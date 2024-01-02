China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

