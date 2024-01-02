ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

ChromaDex Trading Down 3.4 %

ChromaDex stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

