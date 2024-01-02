Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. 9,670,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,638,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

