Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical
In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
