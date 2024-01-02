Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

