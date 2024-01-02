Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,482 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 274,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

