Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

