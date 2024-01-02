Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of First Trust Water ETF worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of FIW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. 7,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,053. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

