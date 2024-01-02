Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 228,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,294,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 937,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

