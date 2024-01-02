Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

