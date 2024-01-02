Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 313,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.