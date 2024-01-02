Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

PLTR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,675,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,463,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

