Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at $395,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

