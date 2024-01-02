Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Down to $44.41

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.41, but opened at $41.43. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 881 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $586.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.