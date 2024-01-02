Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,028.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $198.50 during trading on Tuesday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

