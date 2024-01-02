Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,028.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $198.50 during trading on Tuesday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42.
About Cochlear
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.