Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
CDE stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
