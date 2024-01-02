Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

