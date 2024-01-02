Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. 30,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,308. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 308.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

