CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
