Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.9 days.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 33,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,959. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

