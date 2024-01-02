Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,363,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of Comcast worth $636,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 2,028,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.