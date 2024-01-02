Comparing Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Clear Channel Outdoor -9.80% N/A -1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lendway and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Lendway.

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendway and Clear Channel Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.43 $10.05 million $1.11 4.15 Clear Channel Outdoor $2.48 billion 0.35 -$96.60 million ($0.49) -3.71

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

