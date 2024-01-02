Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

