Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $32.48

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.48, but opened at $22.11. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 1,714,828 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 27.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,856 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.