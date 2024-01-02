Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.