Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,680,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.