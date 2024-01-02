Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $244,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. 942,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,782. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

