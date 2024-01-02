Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $407,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $582.92 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.48. The company has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

