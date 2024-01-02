Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $692,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.07 and its 200 day moving average is $400.35. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

