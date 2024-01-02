Crescent Sterling Ltd. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

