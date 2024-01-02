Crescent Sterling Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 1.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shell stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.