Crescent Sterling Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

