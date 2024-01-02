Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 1,192 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

