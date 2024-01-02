Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 763 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 137.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

