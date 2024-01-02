Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

