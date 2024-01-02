Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

